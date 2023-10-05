US Making 'Third Neighbor' Moves On Mongolia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene visited Washington DC on the invitation of US Vice President Kamala Harris in August 2023. The high-level bilateral meeting envisages a deepening of US-Mongolia economic relations in diverse sectors such as critical minerals, aviation and trade.

As global powers continue to race for partnerships and resources, Mongolia's natural resources are valuable and critical for its national economy.



The incumbent government's strategy to attract investment revolves around capitalizing on the critical minerals with immediate neighbors Russia and China, as well as“third neighbor” partners like the United States, South Korea, France and other developed nations.

The United States and Mongolia established a

strategic partnership in 2019

during the administrations of former presidents Donald Trump and Battulga Khaltmaa. President Joe Biden's administration further committed to strengthening the United States' long-term position in the Indo-Pacific, which includes Mongolia.

The US Indo-Pacific Strategy and Mongolia's third neighbor foreign policy provide a robust foundation for the two countries to strengthen Mongolia's democratic institutions, economic diversity and civil society. The Biden administration's courting of Ulaanbaatar indicates a growing US interest in boosting economic ties, amid its tensions with Moscow and Beijing.

The high-level meetings between Mongolian and US leaders provide the working mechanism of Mongolia's third neighbor foreign policy. The changing geopolitical environment in Northeast Asia remains a challenge for Ulaanbaatar's economic endeavors.

