Korniyenko Meets With New Head Of Council Of Europe Office In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko held a working meeting with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak.

As the Parliament's press service reports , Korniyenko congratulated Janczak on his appointment. He also expressed confidence that the multilateral diplomacy experience of the newly appointed head will be a significant help and support for Ukraine on the way to reforms in the field of human rights protection, rule of law and building a democratic society, as well as overcoming the terrible consequences of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"We expect that the role of the institutions of the Council of Europe, in particular, its Office in Kyiv, will be strengthened in responding to human rights violations caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, and in holding all those guilty of international law violations to account," said the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Korniyenko also expressed his gratitude for the support and all joint steps taken for the sake of Ukraine.

"We are ready to make every effort to strengthen Ukraine's practical cooperation with the Council of Europe and, first of all, with the Office in Ukraine," he said.

As reported, the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine officially started its work on October 6, 2006. Its status is defined in the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine and its legal status.

Photos: Verkhovna Rada