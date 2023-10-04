(MENAFN- Baystreet) Innodata Unveils AI Applications

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares moved higher Wednesday. The leading data engineering company will announce today that it has recently signed three AI/LLM engagements with leading information companies.

Innodata CEO Jack Abuhoff will make the announcement during his speaking engagement at the information industry's preeminent annual Outsell Signature Event taking place today at the Four Seasons Hampshire, England.

Innodata's recently signed information industry AI/LLM deals span legal and health-care domains and range from strategy to implementation. In one of the engagements, Innodata will be helping a leading information company create a strategic roadmap for AI/LLM integration for its products and internal operations and will be building LLM proofs-of-concept.

In another, Innodata will be helping fine-tune LLMs for three customer use cases pertaining to legal services. In the third deal, Innodata will be creating medical golden datasets to train an LLM to support patient interactions while serving as a data foundation for improved search functionality, product functionality, and operational automation.

Abuhoff says, "With LLMs, we're again seeing that 'content is king': content-rich information companies are ideally positioned to create future-forward products leveraging LLMs. To assist them in doing so, we are in the unique and privileged position to combine 25+ years' experience in the information industry with lessons learned working with four of the "Big Five" global technology companies on their LLM foundation models."

INOD shares gained 20 cents, or 2.5%, Wednesday morning to $8.15.

