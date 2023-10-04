Wall Street Memes($WSM), A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list Wall Street Memes($WSM) on 4th October 2023 at 10:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the Wall Street Memes/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 4th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of $WSM, a 3500$ rewards is giving away to $WSM traders.







What is Wall Street Memes

Wall Street Memes (WSM) has risen from the ashes of the legendary GameStop saga, where a band of fearless individual investors stood tall against the mighty Wall Street giants.

The creation of Wall Street Memes is about reshaping the world of finance with laughter, unity, and the indomitable strength of memes. Wall Street Memes aims at rewriting the narrative of Wall Street, infusing it with the power of the internet's triumph over rampant capitalism. The era of“Greed is Good” was version 1.0 and makes room for a new era of financial empowerment for all.

Tokenomics

For presale allocation--

50% Marketing: Allocating serious funds to marketing campaigns to ensure the project is visible everywhere so that the social channels can continue to grow our social channels, especially with the recruitment of the best ambassadors.

30% Community Rewards: Through the generous community rewards program, the project aims to shower token holders with rewards, making sure the community's dedication and support never go unnoticed.

10% CEX Liquidity: With 10% of the token allocation dedicated to centralized exchange (CEX) liquidity, tokens could flow freely, allowing the community member to unleash the full force of the wallet.

10% DEX Liquidity: The project is allocating 10% of the tokens to decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity, ensuring that $WSM is readily accessible to everyone in the meme-loving community.

To celebrate the listing of Wall Street Memes( $WSM), two events will be launched. Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned trader, a 3500$ prize pool awaits $WSM to grab. For more details on the rewards, please visit the event page .

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About WSM(Wall Street Memes)

WSM is derived from the Wall Street Memes movement. The WallStMemes community has a membership of over 800,000 people and embodies the essence of Web2 internet culture by cleverly combining the humor of memes with Web3 elements. For more information of the project, please visit the official website .