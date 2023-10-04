Keybank Provides $31.7 Million Of Financing For Affordable Multifamily Housing In California

(MENAFN- 3BL) CLEVELAND, October 4, 2023 /3BL/ – KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $31.7 million construction loan and KeyBanc Capital Markets provided a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap for the development of an affordable multifamily housing property in Petaluma, California.

Petaluma River Place includes a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom layouts for a total of 50-units available to households earning no more than 20%, 30%, and 60% of the area median income (AMI). Situated on 1.78-acres, the garden-style apartment community will offer amenities such as a community room with an office, maintenance room, bike room, laundry facility, a community garden, and a dog run. An on-site manager will also be available for residential assistance. The property will receive 12 project-based Section 8 vouchers from the Sonoma County Housing Authority.

The project sponsor, Burbank Housing Development Corporation (BHDC), is an established nonprofit public benefit corporation founded in 1980. Since then, BHDC has led the region in creating and maintaining quality, sustainable housing and rental opportunities, inspiring understanding, and acceptance of affordable housing initiatives, fostering community development and revitalization, and providing opportunities for affordable housing. They have developed over 70 properties in Sonoma and Napa County, creating over 3,400 units of affordable rental housing, as well as building and selling over 950 affordable homes.

The project received local support in the form of $23.7 million in financing from the California Department of Housing and Community Services (HCD) and its California Housing Accelerator Program (CHAP), $4.3 million from the HCD No Place Like Home (NPLH) Funds, and $5.7 million from the HCD Joe Serna Farmworker Housing Funds. Additional financing included $550,000 from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) Capital Magnet Funds, $492,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) DR Funds, $700,000 in capital contributions from Providence Funds, and $200,000 in General Partner (GP) Capital Contribution.

Petaluma River Place is located in a residential community with easy access to nearby schools, medical offices and clinics, social services, churches, retail, and employment opportunities. The community of Petaluma is approximately 40 miles north of San Francisco.

Matthew Haas and Karen Roche of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing. Sam Donzelli of KeyBanc Capital Markets provided the interest rate swap.

