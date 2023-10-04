P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians Of Indian Ocean

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Defence Analyst Girish Linganna highlights the crucial role played by the Boeing P-8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Air Force in enhancing surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With a fleet of 12 P-8I aircraft, India has bolstered its naval prowess, safeguarding national interests and responding to challenges in the IOR. This versatile maritime patrol aircraft excels in anti-submarine warfare, reconnaissance, and coastal monitoring, contributing to India's maritime strength in the region.

