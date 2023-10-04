Pro-Khalistan Slogans Deface Govt Office Walls In Dharamshala Ahead Of World Cup Matches

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, a pro-Khalistan slogan was seen on the walls outside a government office located in Dharamshala, the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh. Responding to the situation swiftly, law enforcement painted over the graffiti to remove the anti-India message.

The officials have launched an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for defacing public property with this provocative slogan. This incident occurred just three days before the commencement of the cricket World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Dharamshala.

This occurrence follows a similar event on September 27, when pro-Khalistan graffiti was detected on the walls of Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover. Delhi Police subsequently registered a case in connection with this incident.

It should be noted that while the pro-Khalistan movement garners support from a minority of Sikhs worldwide, the activities of Sikh separatist elements have gained traction in recent times. This resurgence was exacerbated by unsubstantiated allegations made by Ottawa, accusing India of involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, on Canadian soil.

Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in a parking area in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on June 18. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public linkage of Nijjar's killing to Indian intelligence resulted in a sharp deterioration of India-Canada relations, sparking a diplomatic dispute and reciprocal expulsions of senior diplomats.