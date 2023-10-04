Shillong To Kaziranga: 7 Places In North-East For Your October Travels


10/4/2023 2:01:41 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shillong to Kaziranga: 7 must-visit places in North-East for your October travels. Explore scenic beauty, wildlife, and cultural gems in this vibrant region

Shillong to Kaziranga: 7 places in North-East for your October travels

Shillong to Kaziranga: 7 must-visit places in North-East for your October travels. Explore scenic beauty, wildlife, and cultural gems in this vibrant region

Shillong, Meghalaya

Is known for its scenic beauty, waterfalls, and pleasant climate. You can visit places like the Living Root Bridges, Shillong Peak, and the picturesque Umiam Lake

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

October is the beginning of the tourist season in Kaziranga, home to the one-horned Indian rhinoceros. It's an excellent time for wildlife enthusiasts to go on safaris

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang offers stunning landscapes, including the Tawang Monastery, which is one of the largest monasteries in India. The weather is crisp and clear in October

Gangtok, Sikkim

Explore the capital of Sikkim in October when the skies are usually clear, and you can get panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Majuli Island, Assam

Majuli is the world's largest river island and a unique cultural destination. In October, you can witness the Raas Leela festival, where traditional Assamese dance

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

October is a great time to visit Ziro Valley when the lush rice fields turn golden. It's known for its pleasant climate, indigenous Apatani culture

Imphal, Manipur

Imphal, the capital of Manipur, offers a blend of natural beauty and historical sites. Visit the Kangla Fort, Loktak Lake, and explore the unique culture and traditions of Manipur

MENAFN04102023007385015968ID1107189399

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search