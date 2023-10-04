ENT Department At Army Hospital In Delhi Creates History

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Department of Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) at Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantonment. has accomplished a significant feat by conducting 50 successful bilateral cochlear implants within the past 18 months.

The Department of Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) at Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantt. has achieved a remarkable milestone by conducting 50 successful bilateral simultaneous cochlear implants in the last 18 months. This accomplishment established Army Hospital (R&R) as the sole government hospital in the country to achieve such a feat.

Cochlear implants are advanced medical devices that empower individuals with hearing disabilities to integrate into mainstream society by restoring their ability to hear. The cost associated with these implants has historically limited their accessibility, with most government-funded programs providing only one cochlear implant to children. Recognizing the significant benefits of hearing in both ears and realizing the cost-effectiveness in the long run, the Armed Forces Medical Services took proactive steps to address this issue.

In March 2022, the policy governing cochlear implants for hearing-impaired patients in the Armed Forces was revised to include simultaneous bilateral implants (in both ears). This policy adjustment marked a pioneering step in India, aligning medical standards with those of developed countries.

DG Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh and DGMS (Army) Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee extended their congratulations to Army Hospital (R&R) for this achievement and expressed their hopes for continued success for the institution.

Army Hospital (R&R) holds a distinguished position as the premier hospital of the Armed Forces, currently under the leadership of Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, an expert in ENT and Head and Neck Oncosurgery.