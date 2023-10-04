Pakistan sets deadline for undocumented Afghans to leave amid security concerns

(MENAFN) Pakistan's interim government made an announcement on Tuesday, stating that individuals lacking legal documentation within the country must leave by the end of the month or risk deportation.



“We have given them a November 1 deadline,” Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti informed journalists in Islamabad. “If they do not go... then all the law enforcement agencies in the provinces or federal government will be utilized to deport them.”



Bugti disclosed that there are approximately 1.73 million Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan without proper legal permits, highlighting concerns about their potential security risks in the wake of a series of terrorist bombings attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).



“There are no two opinions that we are attacked from within Afghanistan and Afghan nationals are involved in attacks on us,” Bugti stated. “We have evidence.”



Officials in Islamabad have reported that Afghan nationals were involved in 14 of the 24 suicide bombings that have occurred in Pakistan this year. Only last week, two attacks at Pakistani mosques resulted in the deaths of at least 57 individuals. It was revealed that one of the bombers was identified as an Afghan national, as confirmed by Bugti. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has denied any involvement in these bombings.

MENAFN04102023000045015682ID1107187323