Tour bus accident in Venice's Mestre borough claims lives, injures many

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident in Mestre, a borough of Venice, Italy, a tour bus tragically veered off the road while crossing an overpass on Tuesday evening, leading to a significant loss of life and numerous injuries. The bus was carrying a group of tourists en route to a local destination when the accident occurred. The vehicle plummeted approximately 15 meters, coming to rest amidst electrical lines, and subsequently ignited before finally landing on the railway tracks, as reported by local media.



Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro shared a harrowing image from the accident scene on social media, where the wreckage of the bus could be seen shrouded in dense gray smoke. The bus had overturned, with one side of the vehicle severely mangled, underscoring the severity of the incident.



This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and consequences associated with road accidents, especially when they involve public transportation. The impact of such incidents extends beyond the immediate victims, affecting communities and authorities as they respond to the aftermath of the tragedy.

