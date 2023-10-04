Array Of Heavy-Hitter Models Set To Shine OMDOA&JAECOO Will Have Two Grand Global Events In October

(MENAFN- Mid-East)
OMODA&JAECOO will hold two grand events in October, which will bring the latest developments to consumers in the UAE and consumers around the world.
Geneva International Motor Show:
Firstly, after a three-year hiatus, one of the world's top five auto shows, the“Geneva International Motor Show,” is set to take place from October 5 to 14 in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Eco-conscious future SUV brand OMODA and the pioneering off-road brand JAECOO are gearing up for a star-studded appearance.
The trailblazing crossover SUV OMODA C5 and its electric counterpart, OMODA C5 EV, will share the stage, unveiling a new era of driving pleasure and green technology. Further complementing this will be JAECOO, the epitome of quality and style, as it showcases JAECOO 7 and JAECOO 8 in their Qatar debut, embodying the continuation and transcendence of a legacy.
Global User Ecosystem Co-Creation Summit:
Following the Geneva Motor Show,OMODA&JAECOO officially announced that it would host its Global User Ecosystem Co-Creation Summit in China this mid-October. As an exclusive annual extravaganza for OMODA&JAECOO car owners, the summit will invite pioneering users from around the world, KOLs, and mainstream media to co-create and jointly witness the unveiling of OMODA&JAECOO 's new low-carbon system and green transportation ecosystem.
As a brand that champions avant-garde aesthetics and futuristic technology on a global scale, OMODA&JAECOO is keenly attuned to the era of“digital intelligence + low carbon”. Only by resonating and co-creating with users can the company craft the most exquisite travel experiences. With profound insights into the global new generation's needs for low-carbon transportation, the summit will mobilize users worldwide for a grand“Charity Ride”, fervently practicing sustainable living methods and conveying the ethos of a low-carbon ecosystem.
About OMODA&JAECOO:
OMODA&JAECOO is a new car brand from China. It has two different styles of brands: OMODA and JAECOO. Among them,through profound insights and contemplation of the trends toward youthfulness, individuality, and globalization, OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for the spirited new generation with an attitude.
OMODA keenly perceives the lives of the contemporary global young generation and, embodying a“CROSS” boundary-breaking identity, engages in full dialogue with the emerging generation. By breaking the order of the real world, OMODA brings cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to young Generation Z users, offering them stylish vehicles that are ahead of their time.
JAECOO is a brand-new off-road brand, the name is inspired by a fusion of the German word“Jäger” and the English word“Cool.” This melding captures both off-road and urbanism while exuding a refined style and quality that imparts a mission of brave exploration and unwavering perseverance.
With more than a decade of joint venture experience, the group adheres to the brand philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic.” JAECOO is tirelessly dedicated to innovation and breakthroughs, leading the new urban off-road trend with exceptional four-wheel-drive performance, remarkable safety features, and forward-thinking intelligent technologies. Inheriting the genes of meticulous luxury, it blends the wisdom and craftsmanship of master design teams from the UK, Germany, and other countries, setting a new standard for urban off-road SUVs.
OMODA&JAECOO will first enter the UAE market with 5 of its cars, covering electric vehicles and petrol vehicles, SUVs and sedans, to meet the all-round and multi-level consumption needs of UAE consumers.
