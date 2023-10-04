Armenia Blocks Some Domains Belonging To State Institutions Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In order to ensure the reintegration of Armenians from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service commissioned the gov portal, and conditions were created for Armenians living in the Garabagh region, as well as Armenians traveling to Armenia, to use the portal, Azernews reports, citing State Service.

However, a number of providers in Armenia blocked some domains belonging to state institutions of Azerbaijan to prevent people from accessing the portal from the territory of Armenia.

This is stated in the information of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.

As a result of monitoring conducted by the State Service, it was found that the gov was blocked by Armenian providers.

In order to ensure the access of people to the portal from the territory of Armenia, the real IP address of the domain was hidden by the specialists of the service, thus the access to the site was restored.

In recent days active DDOS and other cyberattacks have been observed on the websites belonging to the state institutions, including gov . As a result of proactive measures taken, reliable protection and uninterrupted operation of all information resources connected to the AzStateNet network are ensured.