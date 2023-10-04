Armenia Blocks Some Domains Belonging To State Institutions Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In order to ensure the reintegration of Armenians from the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service
commissioned the gov portal, and
conditions were created for Armenians living in the Garabagh
region, as well as Armenians traveling to Armenia, to use the
portal, Azernews reports, citing State
Service.
However, a number of providers in Armenia blocked some domains
belonging to state institutions of Azerbaijan to prevent people
from accessing the portal from the territory of Armenia.
This is stated in the information of the State Service of
Special Communication and Information Security.
As a result of monitoring conducted by the State Service, it was
found that the gov was blocked by Armenian
providers.
In order to ensure the access of people to the portal from the
territory of Armenia, the real IP address of the domain was hidden
by the specialists of the service, thus the access to the site was
restored.
In recent days active DDOS and other cyberattacks have been
observed on the websites belonging to the state institutions,
including gov . As a result of
proactive measures taken, reliable protection and uninterrupted
operation of all information resources connected to the AzStateNet
network are ensured.
