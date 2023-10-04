Globe confused due to EU`s stance on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has stated that Asian, Latin American, as well as African nations are confused by the European Union’s double standards also cannot fully understand why they have to be in agony due to the war in faraway Ukraine.



“I can say that the world outside Europe is looking forward to the end of this war, because they don’t understand many things about it,” Szijjarto clarified in a meeting with the Hungarian newspaper on Tuesday.



“They don’t understand, for example, how every time there’s a war outside Europe, the EU looks down from a moral high ground and calls for peace, negotiations and an immediate end to the violence. But when the war is in Europe, the EU fuels the conflict and supplies weapons.”



Brussels doesn’t even give a base for expressive interchange on the war amid Moscow as well as Kiev, as “anyone who speaks of peace is immediately stigmatized,” the FM stated.



