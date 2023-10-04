Major effort required to mend ties with Kiev

(MENAFN) It is going to take a “titanic effort” to fix the rift amid Warsaw as well as Kiev, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau cautioned on Monday, as he clarified why he did not join his European Union associates at a conference in Kiev.



Ties amid the two bordering nations are “entering a period of downturn and my absence is partly an expression of this,” Rau informed the newscaster Polsat, when questioned why Deputy FM Wojciech Gerwel went to the European Union ministerial gathering in the Ukrainian capital instead.



Ties with Kiev rely on “three dimensions,” Rau clarified– geopolitics, national welfare, as well as regional backing. Whereas Poland is agreeing with Ukraine regarding geopolitics, when it comes to the war with Russia, Warsaw as well as Kiev have dissimilar national welfares when it comes to the shipment as well as transfer of Ukrainian agricultural making.



