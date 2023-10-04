Ukrainian Forces Partially Successful West Of Robotyne - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces are continuing their offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and have made partial gains in areas west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Pavlo Kovalchuk, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions near Andriivka, Donetsk region. According to him, Ukrainian forces continued their assault south of Bakhmut and were partially successful near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Kovalchuk also said that in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled all enemy attacks near Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out more than ten unsuccessful attacks outside Marinka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region.