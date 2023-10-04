Kevin Mccarthy Ousted As U.S. House Speaker Amid Republican Infighting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Republican-controlled House of Representatives, yesterday, approved a motion to oust Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, in an unprecedented move, amid Republican infighting, after McCarthy relied on Democratic votes to pass a“clean” stopgap funding bill, to avert a federal government shutdown.

The House, with a slim Republican majority, passed the motion by vote of 216-210, with eight Republicans joining Democrats to remove McCarthy from his position.

The vote came less than one day after hardline Republican Representative, Matt Gaetz announced a resolution to remove McCarthy through a process known as“a motion to vacate.”

Gaetz and other hardline Republicans had warned for weeks, they would move to oust McCarthy from his position, as leader of the chamber, if McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass funding legislation.– NNN-XINHUA

