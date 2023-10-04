Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 100 Times, 16 People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 3, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 100 times, having fired 699 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Thirty-nine Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An administrative building, educational institution, church, pharmacies and agricultural enterprise were hit in the Beryslav district, as well as a park and plant in Kherson.

Following Russian shelling, one person was reported killed and 16 injured.