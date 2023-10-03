Egypt's Prime Minister Meets With UAE's Minister Of Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, the Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, and his accompanying delegation, on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was attended by Hassan Abdalla, the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hala El Said, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Mohamed Maait, the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Samir, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mohamed Farid, the Chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Ayman Soliman, the CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), and several other officials.

Madbouly emphasized the deep and strong relations between Egypt and the sisterly United Arab Emirates. He expressed the keenness to continue working and coordinating for the development of these relations, especially in the field of economic development and investment promotion.

The Prime Minister discussed the key aspects of improving the investment environment in Egypt. He explained the government's efforts to enhance the investment climate and highlighted some recently launched incentives in line with the decisions of the Higher Council for Investment. He also mentioned the ongoing implementation of the government's offering plan, aimed at granting a greater role to the private sector.

The Emirati Minister expressed appreciation for the meeting and shared insights from the UAE's experience in attracting foreign investments. He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with Egypt in the investment field, particularly considering the promising opportunities available.

During the meeting, both countries reviewed areas of cooperation and discussed investment opportunities in the Egyptian market across sectors and industries of mutual interest.