Cabinet Withdraws Mining Contract From National Assembly

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Cabinet Council on Tuesday, October 2 authorized the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Federico Alfaro, to withdraw from the National Assembly bill 1043, which contains the new mining concession contract between the Panamanian State and Minera Panamá, to make the adjustments required and indicated by the Commerce Commission of the Legislative Body.

At the meeting, the Cabinet

noted that " during the weeks of extensive debate, the opinions of organizations, unions, unions, citizens and residents of areas surrounding the mining concession were collected, both in the National Assembly as in the visits to the communities of Coclesito, La Pintada, and Miguel de la Borda, which made comments to the bill."

In a statement, the Executive Body detailed that "having completed this process and having addressed the concerns of citizens about the mining contract, in the coming days the Executive will work together with the company Minera Panamá, to agree on the wordings that resolve the points indicated by the Commerce Commission of the National Assembly".