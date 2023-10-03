Edge Computing Market To Reach USD 241.8 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 35.1%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The edge computing market size was valued at USD 12.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 241.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 35.1%. The increase in digitalization by automating business processes is reducing additional costs. Edge computing can reduce data transmissions and storage costs with the help of localized processing, but this still adds to the overall CAPEX for the companies. Companies looking for competitive edge solutions must invest heavily in edge nodes, data centers, and devices.

Edge computing is a distributed IT architecture that brings computing resources from clouds and data centers near the source as possible. Edge computing primarily aims to reduce bandwidth latency while processing data and saving network costs. The router, ISP, routing switches, integrated access devices (IADs), multiplexers, and so on can all be considered the edge. The most important aspect of this network edge is that it should be located near the device.

The telecom industry is growing rapidly in video conferencing software like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and creative approaches are being introduced to meet the increased demand. Furthermore, measures from North American countries to encourage the development of completely driverless vehicles are driving/increasing demand for edge computing solutions.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced final standards permitting the production and deployment of autonomous vehicles without manual controls, such as steering wheels or pedals, in March 2022. Thus, rising legislative support and extensive R&D operations by autonomous vehicle manufacturers are expected to boost the acceptance and adoption of self-driving cars in the next years. This has given a boost and has driven the market for edge computing.

The adoption and the wide spread of 5G across some countries will help the market for edge computing. Approximately 99% of the APIs are estimated to be centralized in one way or another. With the usage of 5G growing, the edge systems would have an enhanced messaging system with better connectivity, higher speeds, and stable connections.

With the increase in remote work and growth in the IT industry, video conferencing software like Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Meet is increasing, which has helped the edge computing software market grow. In 2020, SK Telecom and AWS developed different cloud centers, which are edged around 5G MEC.

Report Snapshot: