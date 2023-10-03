Mine Explosion Kills 2 Children In Afghanistan's Jawzjan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local government officials in Jowzjan province have tragically confirmed the loss of two children due to a devastating mine explosion, and another child was injured due to the incident .

Abdul Satar Haleemi, the spokesperson for Jowzjan police, informed the media on Tuesday that the incident occurred in the province's Qara Chonqol Hill of Darzab district.

According to this mine, past wars' remnants detonated precisely while these children played. Previously, mine explosions from past wars in Jowzjan province had also claimed the lives of civilians.

Based on statistics, nearly 606 square kilometres of Afghan soil are contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Experts strongly advocate for governments and organizations to initiate public awareness campaigns through various media channels and educational resources. The aim is to educate the public about the risks associated with mines, with the ultimate goal of preventing such tragic incidents from occurring again.

Raising awareness about the dangers of mines is crucial in safeguarding communities and reducing the risk of accidents. By providing accessible information and education, governments and organizations can contribute significantly to creating safer environments and protecting innocent lives.

