Zelensky Hears Report From Ground Forces Commander's On Defense In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about the defense in Kharkiv region.

"Kharkiv region. Meeting on the security situation in Kupyansk-Lyman area. General Syrskyi's report on defense in Kharkiv region, offensive actions in Bakhmut and other directions. Reports from local SBU and National Police chiefs. A separate meeting on preparing the region for the winter period," Zelensky posted on Facebook .

The Head of State thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their strength, including the 15th mobile border detachment "Steel Border", the 113th and 125th separate brigades of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are proud of the defenders who showed maximum strength during the defense of Kharkiv region. Today I had the opportunity to personally thank them, present them with awards, and shake hands," Zelensky added.

Addressing the Ukrainian military, the President thanked them for holding back the Russians.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a working trip to Kharkiv region, heard the reports from the commander of the Lyman operational-tactical group and the brigade commanders, talked with service members and presented state awards.