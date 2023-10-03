Dubai: New Luxury Realty Project Unveiled

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The RSG Group of Companies, a prominent Dubai-based real estate developer, has unveiled its latest project, Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, located along Sheikh Zayed Road. The project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline comprises 122 fully furnished branded two and three-bedroom residences, designed by the award-winning Kristina Zanic. These residences feature high-end finishes, including the Sky Mansion and Sky Palace residences, offering residents exclusive access to amenities and personalised services by Fairmont.

“Dubai, my cherished home for two decades, is my canvas for distinctive real estate projects, and Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline is the pinnacle of my dream, a luxurious masterpiece,” declared Balvinder Singh Sahni (Abu Sabah), Founder & Chairman of RSG Group of Companies.

With a track record of residential successes and an inaugural foray into luxury hospitality in partnership with Fairmont, RSG is on the cusp of an exciting Dubai future. The Group has charted an ambitious course, earmarking Dh5 billion for developments over the next five years, with initial projects launching in October.

RSG has already invested Dh1.5 billion in Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, achieving 65 per cent construction completion, prior to commencing of sales - a testament to their unwavering commitment to top-tier developments.

RSG is collaborating with VA Properties for the sales and marketing of Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, highlighting their confidence in VA Properties' capabilities.

“VA Properties is delighted to be a significant collaboration of Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, symbolizing our dedication to excellence and meticulous attention to detail. It will be a standout addition to our portfolio as a timeless masterpiece. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations with RSG on their upcoming projects,” said Junaid Merchant, CEO of VA Properties.

Disclaimer: Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline is not owned, developed, or sold by Accor or its affiliates. Reeva Realty FZ-LLC is independently owned and operated and is solely responsible for the ownership, development, marketing, sale and operation of Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline.