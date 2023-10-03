Lebanese Minister Calls For Measures Against Smuggling Of Displaced Syrians

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Lebanese Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine on Monday called on Syrian authorities to appoint observers on the Lebanese-Syrian borders to stop the smuggling of displaced Syrians, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

While urging Syria to dismantle the networks involved in smuggling displaced people, Charafeddine stressed“the need to stop the displacement of Syrians, which requires a political decision and repeated meetings between Lebanese and Syrian authorities.”

The Syrian refugee crisis was further aggravated as thousands of Syrians attempted to enter Lebanese territories through illegal crossings over the past weeks.

Syrians' recent attempts to illegally enter Lebanon prompted Lebanese security agencies to increase border measures to stop Syrians' smuggling attempts into Lebanon.

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with an estimated 1.5-2 million Syrian refugees living in the country.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly insisted on returning Syrian refugees to their homeland, saying the large number of Syrian refugees weighed heavily on Lebanon's economy and infrastructure. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author