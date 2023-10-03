What Is Super-Earth? Details On 7 Such Planets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A "super-Earth" is a term used in astronomy to describe exoplanets that are larger and more massive than Earth but smaller than ice giants like Neptune and Uranus. Super-Earths are generally defined as having masses between Earth and Neptune, typically ranging from a few times the mass of Earth up to about 10 times the mass of Earth. They can be rocky, gaseous, or have a combination of both characteristics

Super-Earths are exoplanets larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, with masses between 1-10x Earth's, rocky or gaseous

Bigger than Earth but smaller than ice giants like Neptune and Uranus. Masses between Earth and Neptune, can be

rocky, gaseous, or combination of both

Known as Earth's Cousin, this is about 1.6 times the size of Earth, in the habitable zone of its star, could have conditions suitable for liquid water to exist on its surface

1.5 times the mass of Earth and is located in the habitable zone of the red dwarf star Gliese 581c, considered a potential candidate for hosting life

This exoplanet is about 3.6 times the mass of Earth and is located in the habitable zone of its star, making it a potential candidate for liquid water and, possibly, life

LHS 1140b is a super-Earth with a mass about 6.6 times that of Earth, located in the habitable zone of its star and has been of interest in the search for habitable exoplanets

This super-Earth is about 2.4 times the radius of Earth and orbits a sun-like star. Discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope and is located within the habitable zone

This exoplanet is part of the Kepler-11 system and is roughly 4.4 times the mass of Earth. It's part of a system with multiple planets

This super-Earth is about 1.1 times the radius of Earth, located in the habitable zone of its star. It was one of the first Earth-sized exoplanets discovered in the habitable zone