Delhi Police Seal Newsclick Office After Raids In Investigation; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Police have taken further action against NewsClick by sealing the news portal's office in the national capital. This development comes in the wake of extensive raids conducted at around 35 locations, including the residences of seven journalists and premises associated with NewsClick.

A fresh case has been registered against NewsClick under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The news organization has been under investigation by both the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of receiving funds from China.

Sources suggest that these funds were obtained illegally, and the necessary documentation was not provided to the authorities.

The controversy surrounding NewsClick escalated following an investigation by The New York Times, which asserted that the news portal had received financial backing from the Chinese government. These allegations have further fueled the ongoing investigations and actions taken against NewsClick.

The Delhi Police Special Cell's current search operations represent a fresh legal challenge for NewsClick, adding to the existing case of money laundering initiated by the Enforcement Directorate.