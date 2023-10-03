Visit Of UN Mission To Garabagh Is Positive Step - German FM


10/3/2023 10:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Rena Murshud Read more

The German Federal Foreign Office considers Azerbaijan's consent to the visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region of the country to be a positive step, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the publication of the German Foreign Ministry on the social network X .

Let us recall that the day before, following the visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region, the organization issued a corresponding statement.

It is also worth noting that the Armenian side despised such a step by the UN. The RA Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote in his X that the UN mission that recently visited Garabagh did everything to legitimize the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan.

“I look forward to the UN investigation into the activities of these“representatives,” Marukyan noted.

MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107180817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search