The German Federal Foreign Office considers Azerbaijan's consent to the visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region of the country to be a positive step, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the publication of the German Foreign Ministry on the social network X .

Let us recall that the day before, following the visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region, the organization issued a corresponding statement.

It is also worth noting that the Armenian side despised such a step by the UN. The RA Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote in his X that the UN mission that recently visited Garabagh did everything to legitimize the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan.

“I look forward to the UN investigation into the activities of these“representatives,” Marukyan noted.