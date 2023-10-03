Visit Of UN Mission To Garabagh Is Positive Step - German FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud
The German Federal Foreign Office considers Azerbaijan's consent
to the visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region of the
country to be a positive step, Azernews reports.
This is stated in the publication of the German Foreign Ministry
on the social network X .
Let us recall that the day before, following the visit of the UN
mission to the Garabagh region, the organization issued a
corresponding statement.
It is also worth noting that the Armenian side despised such a
step by the UN. The RA Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote in
his X that the UN mission that recently visited Garabagh did
everything to legitimize the ethnic cleansing carried out by
Azerbaijan.
“I look forward to the UN investigation into the activities of
these“representatives,” Marukyan noted.
