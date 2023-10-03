Working Group For Azerbaijani-French Interparliamentary Relations Suspends Activity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Working Group
for the Azerbaijani-French Interparliamentary Relations has
suspended its activity, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the group's statement.
According to the statement, the working group received with
regret the information about the suspension of the activity of the
French-Azerbaijani friendship group in the National Assembly of
France and ties with the working group.
Taking into account the above information, the working group
temporarily suspended its activity and relations with the
French-Azerbaijani friendship group until appropriate steps are
taken by France.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107179246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.