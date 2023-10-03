Miller & Miller's Online Folk-Art Auction, October 14, Features Works By Acclaimed Canadian Artists

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Hamburg, ON, Canada, October 3, 2023 -- Once again, it will be the acclaimed Canadian artist Maud Lewis (1903-1980) who will take center stage in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s upcoming online-only Folk-Art auction scheduled for Saturday, October 14th, starting at 9 am Eastern time. Only this time she'll be sharing the spotlight with other artists who also hailed from Nova Scotia.



They include Joe Norris (1924-1996), Joe Sleep (1914-1978), and Richard“Lynn” Seaboyer (1936-2018). Other noteworthy Canadian folk artists will also be featured in the 269-lot sale, with categories that include carvings and sculptures, paintings and drawings, and walking sticks. For anyone interested in Canadian folk art, this is an important auction that's not to be missed.



“This auction is focused primarily on folk art from the post-1950s time period and will feature a wide cross-section of the best folk artists and carvers from Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces,” said Joe and Sally Tuer, Miller & Miller's Canadiana Consignment Directors.



The Tuers added,“These pieces come from some of the best collections in Ontario and Quebec, such as Lawrence and Linda Laing, Susan Murray, Phil Ross, Ronnie Aronson, Marty Osler, Phillip Greenwood and Manny Gomes and the late Jim Fleming. We are also showcasing outsider art pieces by Lee Godie, Purvis Young, Howard Finster, Casey McGlynn and others.”



The six original paintings by Maud Lewis include a mixed media on Masonite from 1967 titled The Lobsterman (est. $30,000-$40,000); a mid-to-late 1950s mixed media on scrap cardboard titled Dog Beneath Cherry Trees (est. $20,000-$30,000); and an oil on board, also mid-to-late 1950s, titled Two Birds in Winter (est. $25,000-$30,000). All estimates are in Canadian dollars.



Also offered will be a handwritten four-page letter with its original envelope from Maud Lewis to her longtime friend and fellow artist John Kinnear, dated Jan. 30, 1967. The letter mentions receiving paints from Kinnear and that she has finished a painting for him which she calls "The Country Dance". The letter, signed“Maud Lewis”, should fetch $2,000-$3,000.



Paintings by Joe Norris include a circa 1995 enamel on board titled Boat Landing (est. $9,000-$12,000); a 1996 enamel on board Self-Portrait with Chest (est. $6,000-$9,000); and a painted Victorian side table, the top showing an autumn homestead in bright primary colors against a starry blue night sky, and birds seeking food in a first snow (est. $9,000-$12,000).



A latex and marker on Masonite painting by Joe Sleep, titled Cat (1978), depicting a cat staring directly at the viewer, surrounded by multi-colored flowers and a pair of yellow birds within a diamond and floral border, has an estimate of $5,000-$7,000. Also, an unusual and colorful circa 1900 bust-high portrait of a woman by Jimmy Lee Sudduth (Fayette, Ala., 1910-2007), titled Lady with Fringe, done using handmade pigments on wood panel, should bring $2,000-$3,000.



A circa 1970 folk art carving by Edmond Chatigny (Quebec, 1895-1985), 28 inches tall, the main theme being a white bird daubed in green and red paint suspended on a white pole above smaller figures, is expected to realize $3,000-$5,000. Three smaller birds are mounted on the large one. Smaller pig-like animals and a dog appear above the base in the shape of a stool.



Internet bidding will be thru the Miller & Miller website ( as well as LiveAuctioneers. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.



While this is an online-only auction, with no in-person gallery event to attend, bidders can tune in to the live webcast on Saturday, October 14, to watch lots close in real time. Here's an Internet link to the sale: learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the October 14th Folk-Art auction, visit

