Food Japan 2023 Showcases The Best Of Japan's Food And Beverage Industry

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ASEAN's leading Japanese Food and Beverage (F&B) exhibition is happening on 11-13 October at Suntec Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 October 2023 - ASEAN's leading Japanese Food and Beverage (F&B) exhibition, Food Japan 2023, opens its doors today to welcome visitors from across the region. This year marks the 11th edition of Food Japan, and it promises to be an exceptional showcase of Japan's vibrant food and beverage industry, technology, and services.With over 180 exhibitors from 30 prefectures, Food Japan 2023 offers a unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavours of Japan. What makes this year even more exciting is that 50% of the exhibitors are participating in Food Japan for the first time, ensuring visitors can expect a plethora of new and innovative products.Each exhibitor brings their local delicacies, regional specialties, and rich cultural heritage to the forefront, providing visitors with an immersive culinary journey. It also features a wide range of innovative Japanese food and beverage products. Visitors can explore various displays and sample tastings scattered throughout the exhibition floor, showcasing the latest trends in technology and culinary innovation.The success of Food Japan would not be possible without the support of our esteemed stakeholders. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations (CLAIR), the Embassy of Japan (Singapore), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), the Singapore Food Manufacturers Association (SFMA), and Yamaguchi Prefecture for their unwavering support.Food Japan 2023 promises to be an unforgettable event, where visitors can immerse themselves in the rich culinary traditions of Japan and explore the cutting-edge advancements in the industry. Join us and embark on a gastronomic adventure like no other.11-13 October, 00am513 October, 2pm 5.30pmSuntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Level 4, Hall 401-402, SingaporeFor more information, please visit:Hashtag: #foodjapan2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Food Japan

Food Japan is the annual event that serves as a bridge between Japan and ASEAN, providing valuable opportunities for business collaboration and knowledge exchange of classic Japanese ingredients, quality seasonal produces, unique prefecture specialities, as well as innovative technology, and machinery.

OJ Events Pte Ltd

Food Japan Executive Committee (of OJ Events Pte Ltd) is helmed by professionals with a strong track record in organising leading trade shows in various sectors, including food and beverage (F&B) The company was founded with the aim of supporting Japanese enterprises keen on tapping international markets by providing effective sales and marketing platforms for their products and services. Food Japan is one such platform for the F&B industry.



Food Japan 2023