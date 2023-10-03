Unidentified aircraft target Iran-backed groups in Syria's Al-Bukamal district

(MENAFN) On Monday, unidentified aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on three military positions linked to Iran-backed terrorist organizations aligned with the Syrian government in the Al-Bukamal district, situated near Syria's border with Iraq. According to information gathered from local sources, these airstrikes were conducted in the eastern part of Al-Bukamal, a region falling within Syria's Deir ez-Zor province. The targeted areas included Harabesh, Al-Herri, and al-Humayda, all known for their affiliation with Iran-backed groups.



Among the specific targets hit in this operation was a radar station located in the Harabesh region. Deir ez-Zor is strategically positioned on the Syria-Iraq border, serving as a crucial city that facilitates a land route from Iran to Lebanon. It plays a pivotal role in the region as oil pipelines and trade routes from Iraq and Jordan pass through this city.



Since November 2017, when the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS withdrew from the region, Deir ez-Zor and its western areas have been under the control of the Syrian government, backed by Iran-supported groups and Russia. Notably, Deir ez-Zor has become a significant stronghold for Iran-backed foreign terrorist organizations, which have effectively bolstered the Syrian government's ground forces in the area.



This recent series of airstrikes in Al-Bukamal underscores the complex and volatile situation in the region, with various actors vying for control and influence, often resulting in clashes and military actions that have far-reaching implications for Syria and its neighboring countries.

MENAFN03102023000045015682ID1107178602