PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Boosts Awareness And Adoption Of Government Schemes: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister's monthly radio programme -Mann Ki Baat, has played a key role in popularising various government schemes, according to a Special Research Report from the Economic Department of State Bank of India titled - 9 Years of Mann Ki Baat: Transforming People, Policies & Governance per the report, government schemes like PM Mudra, SVANidhi, Sukanya Samriddhi, Jan Dhan accounts, and Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) have resulted in rising awareness level that reflects incremental adoption levels of these schemes. The report added that there has also been an increase in women's participation and women empowerment in such schemes.

\"There has been a sharp jump in average searches in the schemes once it was mentioned in the course of Mann ki Baat addresses,\" the report said to the SBI report, as many as 36 million accounts under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) have been opened with outstanding deposits of around ₹2 lakh crore so far. SSY is a small deposit scheme of the Government of India meant exclusively for a girl child, launched as a part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign Loan application search also has gained traction in Google searches after Mann ki Baat's episode but it gained the highest popularity with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report added.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)PM Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) launched in July 2020 to empower Street Vendors has also seen huge popularity following PM Modi's referral of the scheme during Mann Ki Baat. According to the special SBI report, under PM SVANidhi, a loan has been disbursed to 65.5 lakh street vendors Mann Ki Baat:PM Modi started Mann Ki Baat on 3 October 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on All India Radio and Doordarshan the availability of a plethora of digital communication means, PM chose Radio as All India Radio (AIR) is one of the largest broadcasting networks in the world. AIR coverage to 99.20% of the population spread over 92.0% area of the country per the PIB release dated 24 April 2023, 23 crore people listen to Mann Ki Baat regularly, and another 41 crore people listen to it occasionally. The majority of listeners (around 73%) are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress, the report claims.

