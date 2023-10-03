Great Place To Work® Middle East Reveals The 'Best Workplaces For Womentm List For The Year 2023'

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info) Gulf Cooperation Council, 2023: On September 28th 2023, Great Place to Work® – a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best WorkplacesTM in over 60 countries worldwide – has revealed the Best Workplaces for WomenTM List for the year 2023. This year, we have identified the top 50 businesses from all industries across GCC region, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to prioritizing their employees. In the face of evolving societal expectations, the Best Workplaces for Women TM acknowledges those companies that have made significant strides in promoting gender parity in the workforce. This accolade seeks to highlight the achievements of organizations that value diversity, create opportunities for female professionals, and foster a work environment conducive to growth and success. Commenting on this year's Best Workplaces for WomenTM list, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: We are elated to celebrate the Best Workplaces for WomenTM in 2023, as it reflects the tremendous progress organizations have made in fostering gender equality and inclusivity. These organizations have respected the unique strengths and potential of women, enabling them to thrive professionally. They serve as an inspiration for other organizations to strive for equitable workplaces, ultimately promoting a brighter future for women worldwide. Commenting on this year's Best Workplaces for WomenTM list, Tanzeel Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:“”We are honored to recognize the Best Workplaces for WomenTM in 2023 and commend these organizations for their unwavering commitment to gender equality and creating a supportive environment for women. These workplaces have set a profound example for other organizations to follow, as they have demonstrated that when women are empowered to succeed, organizations thrive.” Commenting on this year's Best Workplaces for WomenTM list, Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of the UAE, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the organizations who made it as the Best Workplaces for WomenTM in 2023 for their outstanding achievements. By fostering inclusive environments that value diversity and prioritize gender equality, these organizations can collectively reshape the landscape of workplaces and create a brighter and more equitable future for all.

McDonald's Kuwait by Al Maousherji Catering Company BAE Systems Splash UAE Lifecare Hospitals McDonald's by EFFC Century Financial McDonald's Bahrain McDonald's by Al Mana Restaurants and Food Co W.L.L PRA Consultancy Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers L.L.C. Metropolitan Group PetroGas Mawaddah Cogent Solutions Event Management Shift WLL ZenHR Impact Estate Itmam Consulting Company Tajalla Creative Agency Faith Healthcare Group Coberg Technologies McCann Health Mena Time Entertainment Company iib UM Qatar Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak Hawsabah CoReach Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish Ingaz United for Human Resources Eaton Business School LLC Eyad Reda Law Firm Doha Drug Store Nissan Manahil International LLH Hospital & Medical Centers Propel Consult WLL OceanX Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island Lesha Bank Devmark Real Estate Brokers LLC World Zone Shipping Services ServiceNow Food People Top Talent Solutions Burjeel Farha Arriyadh Roaster Abcom Distribution LLC Haraj Water Solutions Company – WSM Savvy Games Studios

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work ® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best WorkplacesTM in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve peoples' lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations. A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute's research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships. Great Place to Work believes that in a society of great workplaces, employees feel respected, proud, and trust that management is committed to“doing the right thing.”

Following increased demand from the GCC countries for its workplace evaluation services, Great Place to Work expanded to the UAE in March 2010 as a licensed division of Best Companies Group. The UAE operation serves as the regional headquarters for the Middle East, with consultants and sales staff appointed in each market.

About the 'Best WorkplacesTM Lists:

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®. In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2023 Best WorkplacesTM list.

Great Place to Work® Middle East conducts a rigorous audit of every participating company before it can be listed as one of the Best WorkplacesTM in the region.

To obtain Best WorkplaceTM ranking, the companies are scored. A large portion of a company's score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees while the remaining score is attained from an audit of management and HR practices- a reflection of the company's solutions to specific criteria. Within this framework, organizations were asked about their values, trust process, leadership methods, innovation processes and how they maximize their employees' potential. The heroes that are continuously building a greater environment for their employees have stood out, and we are always here to celebrate them.