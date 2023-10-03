Costa Rica Signs With UN Agreement For Sustainable Use Of Biodiversity On The High Seas

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

This past Wednesday, Costa Rica signed the framework agreement of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which promotes the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas outside national jurisdiction, an official source reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a press release that Costa Rica became the second country to sign the agreement. This instrument was adopted on June 19, after almost 20 years of negotiations during which the country advocated for an ambitious, robust and science-based document .



((The adoption of this agreement represents a relevant milestone to save the ocean.

On the path to its entry into force, Costa Rica has reiterated the importance of mobilizing the necessary funds in order to provide a solid basis for its implementation, with a vision based on scientific data so that marine research is promoted, especially in the areas that need protection to ensure that they are not damaged before they can be protected,” the ministry explained.



The period for States to sign began this Wednesday and will last for two years, until September 20, 2025. The agreement was also signed by Micronesia and other nations are expected to do so during the day.

According to the authorities, for it to come into force, 60 countries must deposit the instrument of ratification.



As part of the activities to promote the entry into force, the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Alejandro Solano, participated in the“High Ambition for the High Seas” event at the UN, organized by Costa Rica together with Belgium, France and the European Commission. , during which the commitment was signed to motivate countries to sign and ratify the agreement as soon as possible.

The activity had support from organizations such as The Blue Leaders, NRDC, Mission Blue, Pew Trusts and High Seas Alliance.



In addition, Foreign Minister André Tinoco participated in the High Level Panel“For a Sustainable Ocean Economy”.

The diplomat made a presentation on the ocean action event“Immersed in Change” scheduled in the Central American country for June 2024, as well as the Third United Nations Conference on the Ocean in 2025, in which Costa Rica will be co-hosted with France.