Italy Will Assume Patronage Over Reconstruction Of Odesa And Odesa Region PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy will assume patronage over the reconstruction of Odesa city and Odesa region.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Italy will assume patronage over the reconstruction of Odesa and Odesa region. This was announced today by Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani," Shmyhal wrote.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the needs for recovery.

"We welcome the opening of the Confindustria representative office in Ukraine and the readiness of the Italian Export Credit Agency to provide financial guarantees to Italian companies. We appreciate the active position of the Italian Government in supporting the rapid recovery of Ukraine," Shmyhal stressed.

He thanked Italy for military, humanitarian and sanctions support and noted that Ukraine expects the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions, which should be aimed at preventing the supply of Western high-tech equipment to Russia.

"We highly appreciate the consistent support from the Italian government and people in our fight against the Russian aggressor for freedom, democracy, and the right to be a full-fledged part of the EU and NATO," concluded Shmyhal.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani discussed the situation at the front, the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the Peace Formula and military aid, including air defenses.