Russia Increasing Use Of Naval Aircraft To Search For Surface Drones UK Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent weeks, the Russian army has increasingly used naval aviation amid various threats to its southern flank in the war against Ukraine.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"In recent weeks, the Naval Aviation component of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has assumed a particularly important role in the Fleet's operations as it struggles to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war. Naval Aviation is emphasizing maritime air patrol operations, highly likely with a primary mission of the early identification of uncrewed surface vessels," the ministry said.

It added that a key Russian asset in these operations is the Be-12 MAIL amphibious aircraft, designed in the 1950s, flying out of bases in occupied Crimea.

"Su-24 FENCER and FLANKER variant combat jets conduct maritime strike operations, including at least one recent air strike on the strategically located Snake Island," the update reads.

The ministry noted that with more Fleet activities likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol, Russia is attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea.

On September 22, Ukrainian forces launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.