Bulgaria To Continue Providing Comprehensive Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria will continue providing support for Ukraine at the diplomatic, political, military and humanitarian levels.

The relevant statement was made by Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel prior to an offsite meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Gabriel mentioned that, in solidarity with Ukraine, Bulgaria had recently lifted a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

According to Gabriel, the Bulgarian side also supports President Zelensky's Peace Formula, and they believe Ukraine must lead this process.

The EU-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' meeting in Kyiv is intended to express support for Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, Gabriel added.

A reminder that, on October 2, 2023, an offsite meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers is taking place in Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine