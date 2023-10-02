Whatsapp Rolls Out Feature For Easy Link-Sharing From Channel Updates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In line with WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve user experience, the worldwide recognized messaging network announced the launching of a new feature on Monday that allows users to quickly copy channel update links.

The new function has been introduced to a selection of users who have the latest edition of WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight application, and the Android variant from the Play Store, and will be rolled out to more users over the coming days.

WABetainfo, a website dedicated to WhatsApp news, shared a demo screenshot of the alternative messaging options enabling users to copy the channel update link. It lets users to immediately open the channel by presenting the message the link was associated to, making it easier for them not to lose the context of the update. This ensures users retain the update's context seamlessly.

WABetainfo highlighted:“It is important to note that you do not need to be the channel creator to get a channel update link as this feature is available to all users with access to the channel.”

The new feature allows users to quickly share channel updates to peers without manually forwarding them.

Consequently, it's also possible to share the channel update outside of WhatsApp by simply copying the link, ensuring that everyone can easily open the channel update and reference the relevant message without searching through the entire channel history.

WhatsApp's channel feature provides a platform for users to remain abreast with updates from entities of their preference.

Located within the 'Updates' tab, formerly known as 'Status', users are free to engage with new channels either based on WhatsApp's recommendations or through an exploration of a comprehensive list of verified channels.

Subscription to channels remains a private matter, ensuring that subscribers' phone numbers stay anonymous. However, if a channel admin is in a user's contact directory, they have access to the subscription.