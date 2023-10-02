Houthi Drone Attack Kills 2 Gov't Soldiers In N. Yemen

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least two members of Yemen's government forces were killed in a drone attack carried out by the Houthi militia in the country's northern province of Saada, a military official told Xinhua on Sunday.

The local military official, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the drone attack occurred on Saturday during a large military parade held by the government in the Baqoum district within Saada province.

During the parade, the Houthi rebels launched a barrage of explosive-laden drones towards the military gathering, and one drone managed to evade the military's interception and strike its intended target, killing two soldiers and injuring several others, according to the official.

This incident occurred a mere week after another Houthi drone strike claimed the lives of four Bahraini soldiers belonging to the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition, near the Saudi-Yemen border.

On Wednesday, Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdul-Malik Saeed urged the government's military forces to remain vigilant against Houthi attacks.

Saeed expressed deep concern about the recent uptick in Houthi attacks, which openly defy regional and international efforts to bring peace and revive the stalled political process in Yemen.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally recognized Yemeni government. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015. ■

