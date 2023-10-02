Karnataka Govt Mulls Strengthening Of Village Courts To Solve Local Issues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka government is contemplating the establishment of village courts to address local issues, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's vision. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed that strengthening the Gram Panchayat system can fortify the nation.

During the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti program, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of women's representation and highlighted that the upcoming five-guarantee scheme aligns with Gandhi's dream. The government is considering the implementation of a Karnataka village court system to resolve village-level problems. Siddaramaiah asserted that reinforcing the Gram Panchayat system can contribute to the nation's strength.

Reflecting on the historical development of the Panchayat system, Siddaramaiah noted its evolution, starting from his tenure as a Taluk Board member in 1978. He highlighted the introduction of Mandal Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat during Ramakrishna Hegde's leadership, followed by constitutional amendments by Rajiv Gandhi.

These changes led to the establishment of a three-tier Panchayat system in the state, along with reservations for women and minorities. Siddaramaiah credited the Congress party for championing these reforms.

