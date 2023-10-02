Memories Of Mps Honored At Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Over the past period of time, sad events have occurred in the life of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament), Azernews reports.

At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis, Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova spoke about the sad events that have occurred over the past time.

She reported that deputy Madar Musaev died on July 14.

The speaker noted that on September 28, Ganira Pashayeva also passed away.

“She actively participated in the legislative process of the prliament,” Sahiba Gafarova noted.

The meeting participants honored the memory of Ganira Pashayeva and Madar Musayev with a minute of silence.

Recall that Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva died 28 September in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was being treated. Since September 23, the deputy was placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital due to serious health problems. Due to the critical health condition of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic state of unknown origin, it was not possible to save the MP's life, despite all the necessary measures taken by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and medical specialists from Turkiye.