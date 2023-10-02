Memories Of Mps Honored At Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Over the past period of time, sad events have occurred in the
life of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament), Azernews reports.
At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis, Speaker of Parliament
Sahiba Gafarova spoke about the sad events that have occurred over
the past time.
She reported that deputy Madar Musaev died on July 14.
The speaker noted that on September 28, Ganira Pashayeva also
passed away.
“She actively participated in the legislative process of the
prliament,” Sahiba Gafarova noted.
The meeting participants honored the memory of Ganira Pashayeva
and Madar Musayev with a minute of silence.
Recall that Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva died 28 September in
the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she
was being treated. Since September 23, the deputy was placed in the
intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital due to serious
health problems. Due to the critical health condition of Ganira
Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic state of unknown
origin, it was not possible to save the MP's life, despite all the
necessary measures taken by the medical staff of the Central
Clinical Hospital and medical specialists from Turkiye.
