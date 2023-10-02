Armenians' Massive Departure From Garabagh Is Due To Influence Of Diaspora

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan has always shown its strength in both the military
and political spheres, as well as its peacefulness and humanity to
the whole world. Azerbaijan opened a new page after its victory in
the 44-day war, followed by a complete victory over the separatists
as a result of 23 hours of anti-terrorist measures. Because the
struggle with the separatists in Garabagh is over, and Azerbaijan
sees only the economic development of the region as its goal. In
these steps, we cannot forget the efforts of our brotherly country
- Turkiye, which has always been a supporter of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's current commitment is the process of reintegration
of Armenians living in Garabagh. However, it is known that many
Armenians left the territories of their own free will without any
pressure from the other side. The reason is their desire not to
live together with Azerbaijanis under the flag of Azerbaijan.
However, the information leaked from the foreign media says that
both the Armenian authorities and the separatist regime in Garabagh
exerted pressure on the Armenians who left Azerbaijan. Allegedly,
the Armenians in Garabagh are betraying their country by staying
there. I wonder if the forces exerting such pressure will meet all
the needs of the population who left those areas? Or is the reason
why Armenians are so unusually discreetly leaving the territories
because they demand so-called "refugee" status from their patrons
in the future?
"The ceasefire agreement signed after the 44-day war revealed
the road map in the Garabagh conflict. The failure of the Armenian
administration to fulfill its obligations related to the peace
agreement for various reasons caused the process to be prolonged.
The opposition of the Armenian diaspora and some political parties
to peace, Russia's attempt to overthrow Pashinyan's government, as
well as the West's position in favor of Armenia to strengthen its
influence in the region completely blocked the processes. However,
in the end, with the diplomatic support of Turkiye, anti-terrorist
measures were implemented and the status of an 'autonomous region
of Karabakh' from the USSR era was canceled once and for all."
This was told by a professor at Kocaeli University Irfan Kaya
Ülger in his comment to AZERNEWS on the processes taking place in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh. According to him, everything that happened
took place against the background of Azerbaijan strengthening its
sovereignty within its borders. Turkiye has strongly supported this
whole process from the beginning.
During the meeting between President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev last week in
Nakhchivan, the professor spoke about the special nature of the
Nakhchivan-Igdir Memorandum, which shows Turkiye-Azerbaijan
cooperation and alliance to friends and enemies, as well as the
Shusha Declaration. The expert noted that the only issue between
the two countries is the Zangazur Corridor, which is expected to be
opened soon.
"The President of Turkiye has stated that if the administration
of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan obstructs this issue,
the Iranian option will also be brought up. Thus, a land route will
be created between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan and Turkiye will open
its arms to the Turkish World through Azerbaijan. I believe that
the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance will open the door to greater
developments in the economic and political spheres in the coming
years. Also, increasingly close relations between the two states
may lead to the creation of a Confederation. In the confederation
model, state parties maintain their own international legal
structures on the one hand, and cooperate on defense or other
issues on the other. The parties included in the Confederation
established by an international agreement retain the status of
independent states in terms of their foreign relations. I believe
that Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation can gradually turn into a
Confederation model," the professor added.
Later, Irfan Kaya spoke about the Armenians who left the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. According to him, a consensus was
reached between the representatives of Azerbaijan and the so-called
Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the termination of the "autonomy of
Nagorno-Karabakh" inherited from the USSR. It has been announced
that Armenians living in Garabagh will be granted the right to
citizenship. Nevertheless, the majority of Armenians living in the
region left to move to Armenia. The professor also explained the
reasons why Armenians took such a step.
"First of all, we should not forget that Armenians living in the
region were under the influence of intensive propaganda. Second,
the negative psychology caused by the Khojaly massacre and other
war crimes in the 1990s may cause people living in the region to
emigrate. I believe that there is great pressure and influence from
the diaspora against Armenians who want to remain citizens of
Azerbaijan. As a result, it is clear that the Armenians living in
Garabagh left the region for various reasons without the pressure
of Azerbaijan. Despite all these facts, we are witnessing that in
some media organizations, some circles accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic
cleansing and a new type of genocide. This is a complete distortion
of the truth," the Turkish expert added.
Furthermore, Irfan Kaya said that it is not Pashinyan's
government, but rather the Armenian diaspora that is to blame for
the migration of Armenians.
"There is no doubt that ultra-nationalist propaganda against
Azerbaijan played an important role in the migration of Armenians
living in Garabagh. It has reached such a point that those who did
not emigrate, but remained in the region, are secretly and openly
accused of treason. From this point of view, they forced the masses
to migrate. I think that the Pashinyan administration seems more
moderate in this matter," the expert noted.
In the end, Professor Ulger, talking about the Armenians who
left Azerbaijan, noted that most of them will live in Armenia. Some
will be granted citizenship, while others will try to migrate to
Western countries. A campaign was launched against Turkiye and
Azerbaijan in connection with this migration. This campaign may
become more intensive in the future. The first sign for this was
given by Australian actor Mel Gibson. He openly accused Turkiye and
Azerbaijan of committing a new type of genocide. In the following
years, this category of accusations will continue to increase. But
from the point of view of international law, it is impossible to
blame Azerbaijan in any way. The anti-terrorist measures is legal.
From the perspective of international law, what is happening is the
internal affairs of Azerbaijan.
