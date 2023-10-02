Police facility fire in Egypt’s Ismailia injures over 38

(MENAFN) A significant fire broke out in a police facility located in Egypt's northeastern Ismailia city on Monday morning, leaving at least 38 individuals injured, according to a statement released by the Health Ministry.



The ministry's report revealed that immediate assistance was rendered to 12 of the injured persons by their ambulances on the scene, while the remaining 26 cases necessitated transportation to the Ismailia Medical Complex for further medical attention.



Fortunately, out of the injured individuals, seven were promptly provided with the necessary medical treatment and, following their care and recovery, were subsequently discharged from the medical facility.



In response to the emergency, civil defense forces swiftly intervened, successfully extinguishing the fire, as confirmed by the official Middle East News Agency. Furthermore, a medical source, speaking to Cairo News Channel, provided an alternate account, indicating that 25 people were wounded in the distressing incident.



The incident underscores the critical role of emergency response services in managing unexpected crises within the community.

