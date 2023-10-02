Turkish airstrikes neutralize PKK targets near Iraqi border

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes near the Turkish border in northern Iraq, targeting 20 PKK terrorist group locations and "neutralizing" multiple terrorists, as announced by the National Defense Ministry. The airstrikes aimed to eliminate potential terrorist threats against Turkish citizens and security forces originating from northern Iraq. Turkey justified its actions under Article 51 of the UN Charter, asserting its self-defense rights.



The strikes specifically targeted PKK hideouts in the Hakurk, Qandil, and Gara regions. The ministry emphasized that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent harm to innocent civilians, friendly forces, historical and cultural sites, as well as the environment.



The PKK often seeks refuge in northern Iraq, plotting attacks against Turkey from across the border. In this context, Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to denote that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed, or were captured.



Over a span of more than 35 years, the PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and infants.

