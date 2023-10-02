Russia's Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To Over 279K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 2, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 279,080 Russian soldiers from the invasion force, including 510 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian military reports Russia's hardware losses as follows:

4,717 tanks, including 15 in the past day, 9,000 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 6,525 (+48) artillery systems, 801 (+3) MLR systems, 540 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 316 (+0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters,

5,061 (+18) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships/cutters, submarines - 1 (+0), 8,909 (+26) trucks and fuel tankers, and 938 (+5) units of specialized equipment.

