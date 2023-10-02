World's Best Connectors And ASU To Host How To Attract And Retain Zoomers Conference In Scottsdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arizona State University is the Presenting Sponsor for the World's Best Connectors' Annual Conference-How to Attract and Retain Zoomers on October 17, 2023.

Instead of staging a boomer vs boomer confrontation, the How to Attract and Retain Zoomers will identify ways of mitigating generation gap issues in business. In-person and virtual tickets are available on Eventbrite.

It is past time to address the current generation gap, which is leaving businesses understaffed and young professionals underemployed.

- Denise MeridithPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The World's Best Connectors LLC (The WBCs ) is an international community of C-suite executives who help other executives enhance their connections to family, employees, clients, government, and the media. It will co-host its 5th annual conference with Arizona State University (ASU) this month. The theme this year--How to Attract and Retain Zoomers Presented by ASU!--addresses a lingering concern and helps business leaders improve their relationships with all five of these audiences. This conference, which includes breakfast, will be held live at SkySong Center, Building 1, 1475 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, from 8 AM to Noon on October 17, 2023. The conference will simultaneously be telecast online on Facebook or YouTube. Current and aspiring business leaders should register for either ticket right away on Eventbriteat .Denise Meridith, the Founder/CEO of the WBCs, has a knack for hosting popular business educational workshops that feature topics that CEOs should learn about but do not talk about. As an entrepreneur for over 20 years and a university-level instructor for 15 years, she has spent a lot of time with experienced business owners, students, and beginning professionals. The gaps and conflicts among the generations seem to have been aggravated by COVID-19. The Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X, and Baby Boomer groups had very different expectations of the post-pandemic world. Many Baby Boomers and Gen Xs thought things would revert to a pre-COVID status, while Gen Z and Gen Y had very different ideas. This miscommunication (or no communication) among the groups has slowed and continues to endanger our economic recovery.Generational conflicts and resulting staff shortages affect almost every industry. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, durable goods manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and education and health services still had labor shortages in September 2023."I am tired of hearing," Meridith says, "How managers hate Millennials and Zoomers, or how Baby Boomers ruined the environment. It is time to stop complaining and start building bridges among the generations."Ray Schey, Publisher of the Phoenix Business Journal , will be the emcee for the How to Attract & Retain Zoomers Presented by ASU! conference. This unique event will include a panel of Gen Z and Y representatives (Charles Dickens IV, Avion Wick, Lo Simmons, and Marlon Mayo) moderated by Gerran Bettison-Clark (CIO of the WBCs), and a panel of Gen X and Baby Boomer representatives (Victoria Williams, Aimee Bennett, and Alejandro Crawford) moderated by Luis Cruz (the new CEO of WBC's NILO Limited). Students from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication have also helped organize and promote this event.There will be two exciting bookend keynoters. Kim Bach is a Co-Founder of Dailyhuman, which harnesses science and technology to help organizations build relationships and develop a culture of trust. She says,“If you can't list building scalable trust, connecting with people different from yourself, and creating resilience in others as three of your greatest skills, then you are not prepared to meet the needs of Gen Z-not as employees or customers.”The ending keynote will be provided by Samantha Card, a NCCA athlete, who is now a corporate trailblazer and has published The Athlete Advantage: Success Beyond the Game. Meridith likes Card's initiative and motto“Don't do tomorrow what you can do today.” As a result of this workshop, Meridith wants all attendees to leave on a high, and with, what she calls, The New 3 R's (i.e., resources, references, and referrals) to enhance recruitment and retention of all generations today. The Alphas are not far behind.

