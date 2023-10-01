Explosion Occurs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. An explosion and gunshots were heard in the morning on Ismet Inönü Boulevard, where Türkiye's Grand National Assembly and ministries are located, Trend reports.

A large number of police, medical and fire brigades were sent to the scene.

The explosions occurred near the building of the Interior Ministry. The road to many directions is closed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.