Explosion Occurs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. An explosion and
gunshots were heard in the morning on Ismet Inönü Boulevard, where
Türkiye's Grand National Assembly and ministries are located,
Trend reports.
A large number of police, medical and fire brigades were sent to
the scene.
The explosions occurred near the building of the Interior
Ministry. The road to many directions is closed.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
