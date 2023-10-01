Shmyhal Discusses Logistics Of Edelweiss Assault Brigade With Its Command

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed logistics with the command of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss".
"Visited the command post of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I discussed urgent issues of logistics and financial support with the Brigade's command," Shmyhal posted on Telegram .
Shmyhal also congratulated the service members on the Day of Defender of Ukraine. "Thank you for your courage and invincibility. Together to victory," he said.
Photos: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
MENAFN01102023000193011044ID1107172192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.