Shmyhal Discusses Logistics Of Edelweiss Assault Brigade With Its Command

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed logistics with the command of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss".

"Visited the command post of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I discussed urgent issues of logistics and financial support with the Brigade's command," Shmyhal posted on Telegram .

Shmyhal also congratulated the service members on the Day of Defender of Ukraine. "Thank you for your courage and invincibility. Together to victory," he said.

Photos: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram