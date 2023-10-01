EU's Borrell Elaborates On Meeting With Defense Minister Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says he had a constructive meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss the country's most pressing needs in the military field.

That's according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who spoke at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform on Sunday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we had an opportunity

of meeting and sharing information,

discussing the situation

on

the ground, through the military perspective, our support for

the

Ukrainian

Army from a military point of view,” said Borrell.

“It has been

a meeting to identify the priorities with the Defense Minister.

To tell him what we are doing. What we could do more. What are their

most pressing necessities from the point of

view of

ammunition,

training,

providing

arms,” the high representative said.

Also, he said it was important to understand better why in some cases the EU support is not perceived as important as it is

“because it is.”

“Our military support to

Ukraine

has reached a figure of

EUR

25 billion,” Borrell noted, adding that overall, the humanitarian, civilian, and military support has already amounted to EUR 85 billion, which is the world's highest to date.

Borrell assured Umerov that while the EU works for peace, it will continue supporting Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier,

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Saturday. He visited Odesa, honored the memory of fallen defenders, and met with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.